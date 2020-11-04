Joe Biden earns most votes ever cast for US presidential candidate

News

by: WRIC Newsroom and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak to supporters, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as Jill Biden looks on. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Joe Biden broke the record of an old friend on Wednesday when we earned the most-ever votes cast in a U.S. presidential election.

Biden has collected at least 70,159,899 votes in 2020 (as of 1:30 p.m. ET) compared to President Barack Obama’s record-setting 69,498,516 in 2008.

Of course, Biden’s vote total is expected to rise as additional votes are counted.

The former vice president is currently leading in the popular vote 50-48 over Trump.

It’s possible President Trump might also pass Obama’s 2008 record. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Trump has 67,381,692 votes

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss