Jewish man beaten, robbed of religious garb on his way to a synagogue

NEW YORK CITY — (NBC News Channel) — A Jewish man was attacked and robbed of his religious garb on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue.

It happened Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. in the Flatbush area.

Security footage of the attack was released by the Shomrim, an Orthodox Jewish civilian volunteer patrol group.

In the video, you see two suspects in hoods and masks rushing the man, beating him for about 10 seconds, then running off.

The attack left the sidewalk stained with blood. Local law enforcement is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Anti-Semitic attacks are up 69 percent so far this year, according to police data.