Jewish man beaten, robbed of religious garb on his way to a synagogue

News

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY — (NBC News Channel) — A Jewish man was attacked and robbed of his religious garb on his way to a Brooklyn synagogue.

It happened Friday morning around 5:45 a.m. in the Flatbush area.

Security footage of the attack was released by the Shomrim, an Orthodox Jewish civilian volunteer patrol group.

In the video, you see two suspects in hoods and masks rushing the man, beating him for about 10 seconds, then running off.

The attack left the sidewalk stained with blood. Local law enforcement is investigating the attack as a hate crime.

Anti-Semitic attacks are up 69 percent so far this year, according to police data.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss