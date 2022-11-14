This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the new set for the popular quiz show. Season 37 will premiere on Sept. 14. (Carol Kaelson/JEOPARDY! via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A clue that appeared on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” is sparking backlash.

In Sunday’s episode, actors John Michael Higgins, Wil Wheaton and Joel Kim Booster were given a clue in a category where all responses contained the letter “A,” according to the New York Post.

The question read “In 2021, fugitive Brian Laundrie ended his days in Fla’s Myakkahatchee Creek area, home to these long & toothy critters.” The answer: “What are alligators.”

Fans are criticizing the mention of Laundrie, who was the primary person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. Laundrie confessed to killing Petito in a notebook before taking his own life.

On Oct. 20, 2021, Laundrie’s remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

One Twitter user called the clue “rude” and “insensitive.” Others called it “tasteless.”