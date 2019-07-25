Jeffrey Epstein found injured in NYC jail cell after possible suicide attempt

NEW YORK (WFLA) – Sources tell WNBC in New York that accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found injured and in a fetal position in his cell at Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein was reportedly found semi-conscious with marks on his neck.

He’s being held at the jail while awaiting trial for conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Two sources are telling WNBC that Epstein may have tried to hang himself while another source says Epstein’s injuries aren’t serious and he may be using it as a way to get a transfer.

A fourth source says Epstein may have been attacked and investigators are questioning an inmate who’s an accused killer.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and sex trafficking charges brought by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Manhattan.

The wealthy financier’s next court date is set for July 31.