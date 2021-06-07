Jeff Bezos to launch himself into space for first time next month

FILE – In this June 6, 2019 file photo, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos speaks at the the Amazon re:MARS convention, in Las Vegas. Bezos, who grew Amazon from an internet bookstore to an online shopping behemoth, said Wednesday, May 26, 2021, that Amazon executive Andy Jassy will take over the CEO role on July 5. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(NBC News) — Jeff Bezos announced on Monday that he and his brother will join the first crewed spaceflight from his private rocket company on July 20 — just 15 days after he is set to step down as chief executive of Amazon.

“Ever since I was five years old, I’ve dreamed of traveling to space,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend.”

In May, the Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin, announced that its first flight aboard its New Shepard rocket, designed to carry up to six tourists per flight, would auction off one seat to the highest bidder.

