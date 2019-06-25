JCPenney to hire 230 seasonal associates in Tampa Bay area

TAMPA (WFLA) – Summer just got here but JCPenney is already looking ahead to the back-to-school season!

The store is looking to hire 230 season associates in the Tamp area.

Available customer service and support positions include cashier, replenishment specialist, SEPHORA inside JCPenney beauty consultant and more.

And JCPenney offers seasonal associates a full associate discount up to 25 percent, as well as flexible holiday scheduling.

If you are interested in applying for a job visit a JCPenney Applicant Kiosk or JCPenney’s job website.