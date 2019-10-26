Jason Pierre-Paul activated to Bucs roster 5 months after car crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (90) against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul Saturday to the active roster from the reserved/non-football injury list.

The 30-year-old pass rusher injured his neck in a car accident in May.

Pierre-Paul is coming off of a 2018 season where he recorded 12.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss.

