Jana Duggar charged with endangering the welfare of a minor

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Jana Duggar, 31, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor this fall, according to a filing in the Washington County District Court, Elm Springs Department.

Documents state Jana, the former reality star was cited for a misdemeanor on September 9. She was released on $430 bail.

Jana Duggar is the younger sister of Joshua Duggar, who was recently convicted of child porn possession. On Thursday, a jury found Joshua Duggar guilty on both charges of receipt of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

TLC pulled the reality TV show in 2015 over accusations that Joshua had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. The reality star publicly apologized in 2015 for his addiction to pornography and cheating on his wife.

Jana Duggar pleaded not guilty and has a court date set for January 10, 2022.

