James Dyson designs new ventilator in 10 days

(CNN) – Dyson may be known for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, but the coronavirus has forced the company to shift its focus to ventilators.
James Dyson designed a new one in just ten days.
Now his company is making 15,000 of them to fight COVID-19.
He sent a letter to employees confirming the British government’s order for 10,000 units.
According to Dyson, the company designed and built an entirely new ventilator called the “CoVent” after getting a call ten days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Dyson says the CoVent is designed for COVID-19 patients and can be manufactured quickly, which is key as the demand rises fast.
A company spokesperson says the ventilators should be ready by early April.
Dyson says he will donate 5,000 ventilators for the international fight against the pandemic.
