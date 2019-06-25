Live Now
Jacksonville Zoo faces $14K penalties after rhino injures zookeeper

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – The Jacksonville Zoo is currently facing $14,661 in proposed penalties after a rhinoceros seriously injured a zookeeper back in February.

The US Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) cited the zoo for exposing employees to workplace safety hazards. 

According to OSHA, the zoo failed “to protect workers from recognized hazards when employees train and feed the rhinos, and for not notifying OSHA within 24 hours of the employee’s hospitalization.” 

The Jacksonville Zoo has 15 business days to comply with the penalties, to request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director or to contest the citation. 

