LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Jackpot winner in $730 million Powerball sold in Maryland

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A file photo of a Power Ball card. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A single winning ticket for the $730 million Powerball jackpot has been sold in Maryland.

The Powerball jackpot up for grabs Wednesday night was the fifth-largest ever.

The drawing was only a day after nobody won the even-larger Mega Millions prize, which now stands at $970 million.

Winning numbers for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing were: 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.

It was the first time both lottery jackpots topped $700 million.

Neither jackpot had seen a winner since mid-September, allowing the prizes to grow steadily for months.

The long stretch without a winner reflects the incredibly small odds of winning — one in 292.2 million for Powerball and one in 302.5 million for Mega Millions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss