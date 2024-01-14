DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — This year’s Kiwanis Adventure Run kicked off on Honeymoon Island Sunday morning.

“This is my 4th year. I come from Boston all the way to see this,” Art Gray explained.

People of all ages laced up their running shoes Sunday and took on the trails of Honeymoon Island State Park.

“I just wanted to do it with my mom,” said 9-year-old Morisa Rakaj.

Runners like Rakaj layered up, as the race started at a chilling 49 degrees.

“Very cold,” she said.

“I have a shirt under this and I have pants and I had a blanket on,” Rakaj added.

Though getting out and competing in a race is fun and great for your health, Sunday’s race had a deeper meaning.

“The Kiwanis Club, they are very good about giving back to children,” Jessica Hernandez with Achieva Credit Union said. “They do scholarships and they support programs and one of the things Achieva Credit Union, we enjoy to is supporting those cause.”

So they teamed up, hoping to create a better future for kids like Rakaj across the Tampa Bay Area.

“It’s all about the kids, that is our purpose: to support kids in any way that we can,” said Diana Robertson, who serves as a member of the Kiwanis of Dunedin Club. “All this money goes back to the community through the children’s programs.”

