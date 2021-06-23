‘It’s a family’: Deadly crash shatters life’s work at Alabama ranch for abused children

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama girls home director who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people has dedicated her life’s work to helping abused and neglected children.

Candice Gulley was driving a van that was involved in a horrible, fiery crash during Tropical Storm Claudette. Someone pulled her from the wreckage, but eight others in the vehicle died.

Gulley has lived with her family and worked at the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch for a decade. Gulley is recovering from injuries.

Tuesday would have been the fourth birthday of her youngest child Ben, who died in the crash.

In this Oct. 2019 photo, Tallapoosa County Sheriffs’ Girls Ranch director of ranch life Candice Gully poses for a photo, in Tallapoosa County, Ala. The Alabama girls home director, who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people, has dedicated her life’s work to helping abused and neglected children. Gulley was driving a van that was involved in a horrible, fiery crash during Tropical Storm Claudette. Gulley is recovering from injuries, but Tuesday was the 4th birthday of her youngest child Ben, who died in the crash. (Opelika-Auburn News via AP)

Some of the wreckage from a fatal multiple-vehicle crash a day earlier is loaded to be carried away, Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Butler County, Ala. (Lawrence Specker/Press-Register/AL.com via AP)

This photo taken Sunday, June 20, 2021, shows the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch in Camp Hill, Ala., which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, June 19, 2021, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Us Flag flies at half mast Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala., at the Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch which suffered a loss of life when their van was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday, resulting in eight people in the van perishing. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Alabama Sheriff’s Girls Ranch CEO Michael Smith talks to CNN Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Camp Hill, Ala. Smith was discussing the loss of eight children, a number of whom attended the ranch, in an accident on Interstate 65 Saturday, June 19, 2021, during severe weather that blanketed Alabama and caused major flooding. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

