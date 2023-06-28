TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Health officials said four cases of malaria have been detected in humans in Sarasota County.

The cases are among five confirmed cases of malaria in the United States right now. It’s the first time malaria has been detected in Florida in 28 years.

Wade Brennan with Mosquito Management in Sarasota County says mosquitoes with malaria have been found in North Sarasota and the Kensington area.

“We’ve been very busy, as far as our crews go and our contractor, when it comes to surveillance, extra surveillance, going into every single swamp, wood lot, permanent body of water, treating everything that we can possibly find,” Brennan said. ” At this time, we need everyone in the public to take this matter serious because it is a serious matter. We have local transmission happening right now, so we need everyone to take personal protection to avoid any kind of mosquito bites what so ever.”

The CDC says people with malaria may notice flu-like symptoms like “shaking chills, headache, muscle aches, and tiredness, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.”

Although malaria can be deadly if not treated, in most cases infected people can be cured, according to the CDC.

The CDC says malaria is not passed from person to person— it is carried by mosquitoes that can then infect people.

Brennan said they are stepping up their efforts to kill mosquitoes in the impacted areas.

“We normally do aerial missions out east of I-75 in our more rural areas, but with this situation and the severity with malaria, we actually did aerial missions in our more urban areas to further address the problem,” Brennan said.