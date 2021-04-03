‘It gives us some peace’: Mother of 6 killed in I-95 road rage shooting laid to rest same day suspect was arrested

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A mother of six who was killed March 25 in a road rage shooting on I-95 was laid to rest Thursday, the same day her killer was arrested.

The family of Julie Eberly, of Manheim, Pennsylvania, said family and close friends were present at the service. The family received the call at about 5:30 a.m. that the suspect was taken into custody by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“I know this won’t really change anything nor bring Julie back, but it gives us some peace to know he won’t be able to do this to anyone else,” said Ryan Eberly, Julie’s husband. “We are in the process of getting Justice for Julie.”

The family was told that making an arrest and having someone in custody within a week is unprecedented, and attributed the community and law enforcement in Robeson County to getting the suspect in custody.

“We are incredibly grateful for the long hours put in by the entire sheriff’s office and the people of Lumberton who kept an eye out for the vehicle,” Ryan Eberly said. “You are all forever in our hearts because of the prayers and care you gave to us. We also want to thank the Manheim and Lancaster Communities for their many prayers, words of sympathy, and meal offerings. We are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and support. We feel the prayers being offered on our families’ behalf are holding us up during this horrible time.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to create the Julie Michelle Memorial Foundation.

“It is our desire to use these funds to help and bless others in need to honor Julie, a woman of deep faith,” Ryan Eberly said.

So far nearly $70,000 has been raised.