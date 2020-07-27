Isolated Storms Develop Again Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temps topped out at 93 Monday with the heaviest of the rainfall east of I-75. Overnight temps will drop back into the mid 70s with just a few clouds around.

Tuesday we start the day off mild with temps reaching back up into the low 90s in the afternoon. In the morning winds will be light out of the south and then shift westerly quickly. This will push any rain that develops quickly inland and then off to the east coast of Florida. The rain chance is 30%.

Wednesday the rain chances will be around 30% again with temps reaching back up into the low 90s. The rain will develop during the afternoon and evening.

Thursday the temps will be into the low 90s and the rain chance is only 20% as drier air begins to move into the region.