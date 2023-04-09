Isolated showers will move through this morning into the early afternoon before moving to our south this evening. Morning temperatures start out in the low 70s with afternoon highs around 80 degrees with limited sunshine.

Monday will feature scattered showers and storms as moisture from a cold front lingers to our south. Highs will rise to the upper 70s after a pleasant morning in the mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be rather cloudy with only an isolated threat of spotty showers. Highs will rise to the low 80s with lows in the mid 60s.

Rain and storms arrive Thursday and will be widespread as the next front and associated area of low pressure move close to our area. Rain will taper late in the day Friday with a drier and warmer weekend ahead as highs return to the mid to upper 80s.