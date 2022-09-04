Showers will taper off overnight tonight as the sky will become partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows Monday morning will drop into the upper 70s to around 80. Labor Day features isolated afternoon and evening showers and storms with highs in the mid 90s. More importantly, feels like temperatures will be between 105 and 110 degrees Monday afternoon.

Storm timing will be the same through Wednesday although expect more rain Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

A weak front moves into the panhandle Thursday and stalls through next weekend. This means an onshore flow will bring morning and afternoon showers and storms with highs in the low 90s.