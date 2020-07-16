Isolated Evening Storms Forecast To Return Friday Evening

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Overnight the evening storms end and temps will hover in the mid 70s.

Friday morning will be dry and pleasant without any rain around. Through the day temps will heat up quickly and jump back up into the mid 90s. It was 95 on Thursday and could be close to that again Friday afternoon. The rain will be isolated in the afternoon and then increase along the coast in the evening. The rain chance overall is 30%.

Saturday the rain chances go up to 40% with increasing atmospheric moisture. The rain will be in the late afternoon and evening again. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Sunday’s rain chance drops back to only 30%.