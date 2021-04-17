Is Twitter down? Thousands of users report issues

FILE – This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(NewsNation Now/WFLA) — Twitter apparently went down for thousands of users on Friday and Saturday

According to the website, downdetector.com, more than 81,000 users reported issues accessing the site Friday night. Around noon Saturday, thousands were still reporting issues.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Twitter has not issued a statement yet verifying what caused the outage or when the platform will be back online.

Microsoft and Facebook have both faced system-wide outages in recent weeks.

