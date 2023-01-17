OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) – Exciting news! The popular travel center and gas station from Texas may be getting a new location in Central Florida.

That’s right, according to reports, Beaver Nuggets may be closer than you think. WESH stated that leaders in Marion County are expected to discuss a zoning request to put in a Buc-ee’s gas station in Ocala.

The request is for a more than 30-acre site that would have the new Buc-ee’s location sit just east of I-75 near Highway 326.

The location for the site would reportedly include an 80,000-square-foot travel center with all the classic Buc-ee’s treats and drinks along with more than one hundred gas pumps.

Although Buc-ee’s are mostly located in Texas, two locations reside in Florida. They can be found in Daytona Beach and St. Augustine.