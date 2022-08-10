TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Included in the new “Inflation Reduction Act” passed by Congress this week is nearly $80 billion in new funding for the IRS.

The Biden administration says it allocated that money to find and expose wealthy people who cheat on their taxes. But some Republicans say this will weaponize the IRS against lower and middle-income Americans.

Unpaid taxes cost the U.S. a trillion dollars a year, according to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. Much of that shortage is from wealthy people who don’t pay what they owe.

Now the IRS has $80 billion in funding to go after them. The question is: will they?

Some Republican leaders in Florida don’t think so. After the FBI raid at Mar-A-Lago, Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted “Now the regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis tweeted a thread on Tuesday claiming “these agents will target the middle class and small businesses.”

President Joe Biden has been clear on who is being targeted, and the text of the bill backs him up.

“Nothing in this section is intended to increase taxes on any taxpayer or small business with a taxable income below $400,000,” the bill states, nor on any taxpayer “not in the top 1 percent.”

The IRS has lost 40 percent of its key enforcement personnel since 2010, leaving it with the fewest auditors on staff since 1953, by one estimate. Back then, the highest levels of Americans’ income were taxed at 93% compared to just 37% right now.

The result? The number of audits have dropped by 40% to their lowest levels in four decades.

Often, many audits are done by letters or phone calls on people who earn less money, because their incomes aren’t nearly as complicated as the wealthy.

One analysis by Syracuse University found people who earn less than $25,000 a year were five times more likely to be audited than everyone else.

In a letter to lawmakers last week, the IRS commissioner promised these new resources will meet the “Treasury’s directive that audit rates will not rise…for households making less than $400,000 a year.”

