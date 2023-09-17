TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Irish Grinstead of girl group 702 died at the age of 43 Saturday evening, according to a statement made by her sister LeMisha Grinstead.

Lemisha Grinstead made the announcement on Instagram, saying her sister had a “long battle” but was now at peace.

“That girl was as bright as the stars!” she wrote. “She was not only beautiful on the outside, but also within. Sharing the stage with her was a joy I will cherish for the rest of my life! We, the family ask for prayers and respect for our privacy as we grieve an outstanding loss to our family.”

Both sisters were part of 702, a music group named after the Las Vegas area code that first released its debut album “No Doubt” in 1996. They were also known for their hit song, “Where My Girls At,” which was released with their second album.

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 05: (L-R) Kameela Williams, LeMisha Grinstead and Irish Grinstead of 702 attend the 2017 Soul Train Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on November 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/FilmMagic,)

Other music legends shared their condolences after learning of Irish Grinstead’s death.

“Multitude of Prayers for your family,” wrote legendary producer and rapper Missy Elliot.

“Sister I’m so sorry,” singer and television personality Tamar Braxton wrote.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cause of death has not been released. However, 702 announced Irish Grinstead had taken a leave of absence in December “due to serious medical issues.”