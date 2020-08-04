Iowa man stole hand sanitizer after breaking into bank, police say

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole hand sanitizer while burglarizing a Sioux City bank during a string of break-ins.

The Sioux City Police Department said they responded to a Security National Bank in Sioux City Tuesday at 5:15 a.m.

Court documents said 39-year-old Mark Gray had smashed the glass door of the bank just after midnight. The documents then said that he entered the lobby, stole hand sanitizer and left.

Gray is also accused of smashing the glass door to a counseling services building around 1:45 a.m., searching for money. Police said it is not known if anything has been taken yet.

Documents also said Gray broke the glass door of a restaurant around 5:45 a.m. Police said they found Gray in the business and arrested him.

Gray was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

