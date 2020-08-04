Iowa man stole hand sanitizer after breaking into bank, police say

News

by: KCAU STAFF and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Mark Gray
Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly stole hand sanitizer while burglarizing a Sioux City bank during a string of break-ins.

The Sioux City Police Department said they responded to a Security National Bank in Sioux City Tuesday at 5:15 a.m.

Court documents said 39-year-old Mark Gray had smashed the glass door of the bank just after midnight. The documents then said that he entered the lobby, stole hand sanitizer and left.

Gray is also accused of smashing the glass door to a counseling services building around 1:45 a.m., searching for money. Police said it is not known if anything has been taken yet.

Documents also said Gray broke the glass door of a restaurant around 5:45 a.m. Police said they found Gray in the business and arrested him.

Gray was charged with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss