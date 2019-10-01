PORT ORANGE, Fla. (WESH) — A man carrying a pocket knife on the campus of Spruce Creek High School in Port Orange was able to get into a classroom.
Derek Marlowe, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with trespassing, disrupting school functions and breach of peace.
Investigators said he was intoxicated when he rode a bike on to campus and walked inside, unchallenged.
According to the arrest report, Marlowe got into a classroom in session and took a seat.
“It’s shocking to know that someone could just walk on your campus without permission or consent,” Spruce Creek High School student Laron Killins said.
Officials said the teacher activated his emergency button located inside the classroom which said to send assistance there immediately.
The school was not put on lockdown and there was no code red call made. A spokesman with the school district said at least some security protocol was not followed.
The incident is now under review.
Deputies said Marlowe, who has an extensive criminal history, was rambling about testing security.
LATEST STORIES:
- Intoxicated man with pocket knife sits down in Florida classroom to ‘test security’, officials say
- Veteran-owned coffee shop breaks stereotypes for female veterans
- Ladies supporting ladies: Military moms gather for support while their children deploy
- First black Army deck warrant officer remembers piloting duck boats during WWII
- Deputies investigate suspicious death in Frostproof