Zelenskyy condemns West’s ‘silence’ over planned attack

(NBC News) — As key cities in his country were encircled by Russian troops early Monday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized world leaders for what he called silence over Russia’s announced plan to open the week with a new offensive.

While it celebrated holding control of the county on the 11th day of Russian attacks, Ukraine’s military acknowledged the invaders’ constricting force around the capital of Kyiv and other cities including Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mykolayiv.

“The invaders did not achieve the ultimate goal of eleven days of occupation,” it said.

In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

After being accused of violating a temporary cease-fire over the weekend, Russia said early Monday that it would propose to hold its fire beginning at 10 a.m. to allow civilians to evacuate. The announcement did not specify an end time.

