TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A young boy from Lancashire, England received a life-changing Christmas gift, a bionic arm.

10-year-old Harry was born missing his lower arm. On Dec. 13, he was fitted for a device from a company that manufactures 3D-printed ionic arms.

But it wasn’t so easy to get.

Harry had to prove he could use the “Hero Arm,” going through a month-long trial.

“He was beaming,” Harry’s grandmother Susan Higham said in the video.

And by a Christmas miracle, Harry received confirmation that he could keep the device, becoming one of the first people in England to get one.

“It’s easy because I’ve had a bunch of other arms like this, but not as good as this,” Harry said in the video as he showed off his skills.

Harry can use their arm while riding his bike, swimming, and playing football and basketball.

“Compared to the ones that he’s had previously, the Hero Arm is fantastic,” Higham said.