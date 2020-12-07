World’s smallest possum species found on Australia’s Kangaroo Island

(NBC) – A tiny sign of life on Australia’s bushfire devastated Kangaroo Island has biologists hopeful about the future.

Make that a very small sign of life.

These two minuscule pygmy possums, and other tiny creatures endemic to the island, have been documented for the first time since wildfires destroyed their habitats last year.

The little pygmy possum weighs 7 grams and has been called the world’s smallest possum, according to local reports.

The animals’ discovery comes nearly one year after last summer’s deadly bushfires, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison has dubbed Australia’s “black summer.”

The fires killed 33 people and scorched over 59 million acres.

The non-governmental organization Kangaroo Island Land for Wildlife shared photographs of a western pygmy possum and a little pygmy possum perched on human fingers, as well as a Bibron’s toadlet and a brown tree frog found Dec. 2 after 20 fauna sites were served.