World’s oldest panda in captivity celebrates 38th birthday

(NBC) – The world’s oldest panda in captivity celebrated its 38th birthday at a zoo in southwest China today.

The panda’s age is comparable to a human age of about 110 to 140 years old.

Many local residents and fans came to the zoo to make a big cake out of various fruits, bamboo shoots and leaves, and to sing birthday songs to XinXing the giant panda.

There are less than 30 pandas in captivity over age 30.

XinXing has given birth to 10 baby pandas so far.

As of the end of 2019, XinXing had 153 descendants who live in more than 20 countries and regions including the US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

