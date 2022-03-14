Woman interrupts Russian state tv broadcast to protest war

The Russian flag flies outside the Embassy of Russia in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

NEW YORK — The live main evening news program on Russia’s state television was briefly interrupted Monday by a person who walked into the studio holding a poster against the war in Ukraine.

The OVD-Info website that monitors political arrests identified the woman who interrupted the broadcast on Channel 1 as Marina Ovsyannikova. The website said Ovsyannikova was detained and taken into police custody.

OVD-Info posted a video in which Ovsyannikova identified herself as an employee of Channel 1 and spoke against the war.

“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”