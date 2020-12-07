Wildlife conservationists rescue 8 stranded giraffes from flooded island in Kenya

(NBC) – A group of wildlife experts has started the process to rescue eight giraffes stranded on an island in western Kenya.

Rothschild giraffes are endangered animals and this group was placed in an area near the lake 10 years ago.

The area was a peninsula then but has recently become an island due to unexpected high water levels.

Two giraffes, including the group’s only female, were rescued Sunday.

The rescues were a delicate operation with each animal being tranquilized, blindfolded, and led to a barge that will ferry the animal to its new 4,400-acre refuge.

The remaining six giraffes will be moved from the island in the next month or so.

Three groups took part in the rescue, the Kenyan Wildlife Service, the Northern Rangelands Trust and Save the Giraffes Now.

There are fewer than 3,000 Rothschild’s giraffes left in Africa. Only about 800 in Kenya.