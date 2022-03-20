(WFLA) — A Ukrainian father is in mourning after his 2-year-old son was killed in a Russian shelling attack on March 16.

Oleh Shpak spoke to reporters from Current Time TV at the site of his now-destroyed home in Novi Petrivtsi, lamenting the loss of his son, Stepan.

“I don’t know if there is a God. What is this all for? For what?” Shpak said. “A two-year-old child who hasn’t experienced life yet. He died for nothing.”

While speaking to the news outlet, Shpak walked through the ruins of his home and pointed to the spot where his son was sleeping at the time of the attack.

“He wanted to sleep in his bed again and stayed there to sleep,” Shpak said.

“The little one was buried under the debris,” he added. “When he was found, his heart was still beating. But by the time they got him to the ambulance, he was dead.”