(NBC News Channel) — U2 band members Bono and the Edge performed at a surprise “freedom concert” in Kyiv, Ukraine on Sunday.

The two musicians performed a 40-minute show for an audience of about 100 people in a metro station. The pair was personally invited by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and performed as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Throughout the concert, they praised the Ukrainian people for fighting for their freedom and offered uplifting messages to the audience.

They were also joined by Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya and other local musicians.