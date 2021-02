(NBC) – Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, erupted with lava several times Saturday night.

As the volcanic activity was largely expected, the site was properly secured, and there were no reported injuries or deaths.

Etna is a popular tourist destination and its eruptions, especially when seen at night, are spectacular to watch.

Etna is located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy, in the metropolitan city of Catania. It is also the highest volcano in Europe, according to Visit Sicily.