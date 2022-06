(WFLA) — A Ukrainian mother sang her son to rest a final during his funeral after he was killed by mortar fire.

News outlet Suspilne reported that Artemy Dymyd, 26, died on last Saturday near Donetsk, Ukraine. He served as a platoon member amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

Days later, his mother Ivanka was seen on video singing at his funeral in Lviv. A large procession was held in Lviv for the fallen man.

Dymyd was laid to rest in the Lychakiv Cemetery.