WATCH: Rocket hits bus in Ukraine, leaving 1 dead, more wounded

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A rocket hit a bus and damaged nearby buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv Monday morning.

Video from Kyiv City Council via Storyful shows the moment the missile hit the bus. A man walking in a park close by can be seen looking up to the sky just seconds before the rocket comes down.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later said one person died and six others were wounded.

Mayor Klitschko’s brother, and former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko, posted video of the aftermath.

“That’s what Russia’s war against civilians looks like,” Klitschko said as he showed a large hole in a street behind him. “Destroyed buildings, destroyed infrastructure. City bus just got hit by the rocket. Lives are getting lost.”

According to the U.N. Commissioner of Human Rights, 549 civilians have died since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24, with 957 more wounded.