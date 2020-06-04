WATCH: New Zealand protesters honor George Floyd with Haka dance

(NBC) – Thousands of New Zealanders marched across the country on Monday to support protests across the United States.

Several thousand people gathered in Auckland, and hundreds more in cities throughout the country to support the Black Lives Matter movement and the current protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis.

In one town, protesters broke into the Haka, a Maori war dance, to show support for protests as they enter their seventh day.

LATEST STORIES: