WATCH: Hero officer rescues choking baby on Christmas Eve

International

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PERTH, Australia (CNN/WFLA) — A heroic police officer saved a choking baby just before the clock ticked over to Christmas day in Australia.

CCTV footage captured the moment two young parents frantically ran into the Perth police station shortly before midnight Tuesday.

The couple’s 8-month-old baby was choking on some food and wasn’t breathing.

Desperately looking for someone to save their child’s life, acting Sergeant Jason Lee rushed over, took the child from her dad’s arm, performed CPR and saved the baby.

Lee’s heroic actions saved a family’s Christmas.

