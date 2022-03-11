Watch: Elderly Ukrainians need help across destroyed bridge while fleeing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ukrainians continue to flee the country as Russia’s invasion continues. Thursday, video captured the lengths civilians are going to in order to escape danger.

Over 1,000 people were evacuated by Ukrainian police in Irpin, a town just west of Kyiv, but to do so, they needed to cross a river where the bridge had been destroyed.

Video from Ukrainian Witness via Storyful shows several elderly civilians struggling to cross the makeshift bridge. It looks to be comprised of a number of materials, including wooden pallets and rubble from the original bridge.

Ukrainian police and younger civilians can be seen carrying people on their backs and in pairs in order to get them safely across the rushing water.

“Oh no, wait, oh, I’m going to fall,” one elderly woman said as she tried her cross.

“I’m holding you and you’re going to listen to me, OK?” a woman replied as she grabs the elderly woman’s arm. “We’re good. We’re good.”

The street near the bridge is shown lined with many abandoned cars, some with what appear to be bullet holes.

According to the United Nations, 2.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine for neighboring countries so far, with another 1.85 million displaced within the country.