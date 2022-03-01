Videos of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in ‘Dancing with the Stars’ and ‘Paddington’ go viral

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation on a live TV broadcast in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. President Zelenskyy has told the nation that Ukraine is “not afraid of anyone or anything.” He spoke during a chaotic day in which Russia appeared to be moving closer to an invasion, with President Vladimir Putin recognizing separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and then ordering forces there.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Videos of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s days in the entertainment industry went viral over the weekend as people around the world praise him for leading the country amid Russia’s invasion.

Before he was elected president, Zelenskyy had a prolific career as an entertainer, starring in several Ukrainian films and TV series, including the popular political satire comedy “Servant of the People,” which ended in 2019 — the year Zelenskyy launched and won his presidential campaign.

As many on social media pointed out, Zelenskyy also won the Ukrainian version of “Dancing with the Stars” in 2006 and voiced the bear in Ukraine’s version of the “Paddington” film.

A spokesperson for StudioCanal, which produced “Paddington,” confirmed that Zelenskyy was the voice behind the bear in a statement Monday.

