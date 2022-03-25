KYIV, Ukraine (WFLA) — The Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces decided to send a colorful message to mock and threaten Russian troops in a video posted on Facebook.

According to Storyful, the video showed a bomb made to look like a Minion, the characters from the “Despicable Me” movies, with a caption saying that the Ukrainian military left a “few hundred ‘gifts’ for uninvited guests.”

Ukrainian troops posed with the “Minion” bomb before burying it in the ground. The video showed a remote detonator before the bomb exploded.

The video ended with a Ukrainian message saying,“The 112th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces is waiting for Muscovites to visit.”