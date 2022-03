(NBC) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers in Kyiv, Sunday.

Zelenskyy wished the wounded good health, then spoke to them individually, asking some of them if there was anything he could do for them. The Ukrainian president praised them, calling them “tough.”

Zelenskyy even took time to take selfies and handed each soldier a medal. Later the Ukrainian president dawned scrubs and visited more critically injured patients.