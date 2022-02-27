VIDEO: Ukrainian oil depot catches fire after shelling attack

KYIV (WFLA) — An oil depot was destroyed in a blaze after a shelling attack by Russian forces, European news outlets reported Sunday.

Natalia Baslanovych, the mayor of Vasylkiv, Ukraine, was the one who told outlets about the attack, saying Russian attempts to destroy her nation would fail.

“The enemy wants to destroy everything around, but he will not succeed,” Mayor Natalia Baslanovych said, according to a report by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

The Kyiv Independent reported Russian forces also attemptED to take over the Vasylkiv Air Base on the same day.

As tensions rose over the Ukraine-Russia situation, both nations agreed to send diplomats to the border of Belarus to discuss terms.

However, this came shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces to be on high alert in response to Western sanctions against his country.