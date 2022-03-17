KHARKIV, Ukraine (WFLA) — The Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has been under constant attacks since Russia invaded.

The city, which is just over 24 miles from the Russian border, has seen 500 residents killed, according to the emergency services in that region.

Despite the bleak reports, video released from SES of Ukraine via Storyful, showed emergency workers rescue a cat that was stuck in rubble from Russia’s attacks on Wednesday.

The bottom half of the cat was buried underneath rocks and a piece of wood. The cat can be heard meowing in distress as workers dig it out.

“The cat lost its owners and one of nine lives during another attack in Kharkiv,” the region’s emergency services posted on Facebook. “But our boys didn’t leave him.”

The video doesn’t show the cat being freed, but according to the Facebook post, the cat was okay and given to a “caring woman who promised to look after him.”