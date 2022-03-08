VIDEO: Ukrainian boy cries, screams while leaving father behind

IRPIN, Ukraine (NBC News Channel) — A boy on Tuesday was upset as his police officer father attempted to say goodbye to him in the Ukrainian town of irpin, as his family fled from advancing Russian troops.

The boy was seen kicking his father’s uniform and hitting his helmet as the police officer parts from his family.

Irpin residents left the frontline Kyiv suburb that has been under heavy bombardment, running with children in strollers or cradling babies in arms, while others carried pets and plastic bags of belongings.

Two million people — mostly women and children — have now fled Ukraine since the beginning of the russian invasion on Feb. 24, the U.N. Refugee agency unhcr said.

With fighting around many of Ukraine’s main cities intensifying under Russian missile and artillery attacks, authorities across eastern Europe are struggling to accommodate the swelling wave of refugees.