MADRID (WFLA) — Video shows a carjacking suspect wedging a stolen car between the rails of a staircase at a train station in Madrid, Spain.

The video was posted to twitter by the city’s Emergency Information Office at around midnight on Tuesday. It showed a white sedan wedged onto the staircase at Plaza Eliptica station.

Police said the car was stolen from a nearby parking lot after its owner left the keys in the ignition. Emergencias Madrid said removing the car from the stairs was a “laborious” operation

No one was hurt, but the driver was reportedly taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.