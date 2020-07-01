VIDEO: Storm blows roof off home in Brazil

(NBC) – At least 10 people died in Brazil after heavy winds and rain toppled trees and destroyed buildings, ripping the roof off one of them.

The storm hit southern Brazil Tuesday night, impacting several cities southwest of Rio De Janeiro.

Authorities in Santa Catarina state confirmed winds over 60 miles per hour.

Marcelo Benez was with his wife when he began recording the storm on video. They watched as a rood came off a nearby building, sending huge pieces of it flying.

More storms were expected in the south and southeast of the country Wednesday.

The storm was also felt in parts of Sao Paulo state, with high winds sinking boats and destroying cars.

