Video shows civilians in Ukraine push back against Russian military vehicles

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A group of civilians in Ukraine’s southern city of Melitopol pushed back against a fleet of Russian military vehicles moving through the city Tuesday afternoon.

A video showed the tense moments one man threw himself on the ground to block the path of the vehicles while others tried to push back on a large Russian vehicle.

The protesters first gathered at Victory Square on Melitopol’s Bohdan Khmelnytsky Avenue, where they were led in song and prayer by members of the local clergy. The march then moved down the avenue and lead to the confrontation with Russian vehicles.

One protester, Olga Gaisumova, said the group plans to stage protests in Melitopol every day at 12 p.m.

Since Russia launched its attack, its military progress has slowed, plagued by logistical and supply problems, according to a senior U.S. defense official. Some Russian military columns have even run out of gas and food, the official said, and morale has suffered as a result.

