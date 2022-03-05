VIDEO: Russian helicopter shot down in Kyiv Oblast, Ukrainian officials say

WARNING: This video may be disturbing to some viewers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A video shows the moment a Russian military helicopter was shot down over Kyiv Oblast, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The department claimed the video, released Saturday, showed a Ukrainian missile intercepting a Russian aircraft. In the video, a missile can be seen striking a helicopter that catches fire and crashes into a fireball in Kozarovychi, a village roughly one hour north of the capital city Kyiv in the Kyiv Oblast.

Earlier Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as “participation in the armed conflict.”

NATO has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorized aircraft from flying over Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.

The video was shared by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine via Storyful.