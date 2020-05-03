VIDEO: Eiffel Tower lights sparkle to honor medical staff on frontlines

Breaking News
(NBC) – Lights shimmered across Paris’ Eiffel Tower Saturday evening in tribute to medical staff fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

The iconic tower glittered with an array of lights as the sun set in the French capital.

Landmarks across the globe have lit up to show solidarity and gratitude to frontline health care workers as the pandemic has spread worldwide over the last few months.

France is preparing to gradually lift lockdown measures starting May 11. It was the fifth-hardest hit country with 24,594 deaths from COVID-19.

